Agartala: A series of events have been planned from April 3 to 4 in Tripura as G20 delegates are scheduled to visit the region.
The event will be held at the Hapania Industrial Fairground, run by the Industries and Commerce department. Other significant locations will also host various events.
Amid the ongoing preparations, Industries and Commerce Minister Santana Chakma paid a visit to the Fairground on Wednesday to inspect the level of preparedness. During her visit, Chakma spoke to concerned officials and instructed them to rectify some issues.
Chakma also spoke to the media and stated that stalls have been allotted for each district, and one commercial product from each district will be showcased in these stalls. She emphasized that the state government has been working tirelessly towards making Tripura self-reliant, under the leadership of Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha and the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Chakma said, “For each district, we have allotted stalls here. One commercial product of each district will be showcased in the stalls set up here. Our government has been working wholeheartedly to make our state self-reliant and under the leadership of Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha and the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, I think our state will surely scale new feats of success”.
EASTMOJO PREMIUM
Help sustain honest journalism.
“This is the first time any event related to G20 is being held in Tripura. The new Bharat under PM Modi has become the linchpin of global affairs. And, the slogan of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’ is getting reflected across the country, including Tripura,” the minister said
“I am here to oversee the arrangements, and our CM will also pay a visit later. I feel all the events will be successful,” she added.
The Industries and Commerce department has been appointed as the nodal government agency responsible for hosting the conclaves, discussions, meetings, and sessions during the G20 delegates’ visit to Tripura.
Also Read | BJP-TIPRA clash on TTAADC budget in Tripura Assembly
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Tripura gears up to host G20 delegates between April 3-4
- Some parties agitating for Gorkhaland to grab power: Anit Thapa
- Is Mizoram’s refugee crisis finally breaking the state?
- Meghalaya: Two-day millet festival to conclude today
- Single-day rise of 2,151 fresh COVID-19 cases in India
- Meghalaya HC directs govt to ID land for greenfield airport