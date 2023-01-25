Agartala: The Ministry of Home Affairs has invited TIPRA Motha to discuss the issue of Greater Tipraland, but the party will not attend any meetings unless they see the first draft of “what is being offered”, EastMojo has learnt.

TIPRA Chairman Pradyot Kishore Debbarman informed EastMojo over the phone that his party has been invited for a discussion.

“We have been invited by the MHA for talks. I have informed the Home Ministry to first show us the draft of what is being offered to us. Without any written document, we shall not join the meeting,” Debbarman told EastMojo.

Time is running out, the TIPRA chief said, adding that “if we don’t get any written reply or assurance from any political party or the Government of India on a constitutional solution to our demand within the next 24 hours, we will go ahead and file nominations because we awaited for very long and it is high time we start preparing from the elections”.

Meanwhile, several senior TIPRA leaders, including party president BK Hrangkhwal, former minister and party election observer Mevar Kumar Jamatia, deputy chief executive member TTAADC Animesh Debbarma, Former MLA Brishaketu Debbarma, and TTAADC chairman Jagadish Debbarma have left for New Delhi to join the meeting in case the meeting goes ahead as planned.

