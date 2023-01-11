Agartala: With the state gearing up for polls, Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha took some time off from his busy schedule on Wednesday to perform an oral cystic lesion surgery on a 10-year-old patient at the Tripura Medical College in the Hapania locality of Agartala.

According to the press statement issued by his office, the CM entered his old workplace – the Tripura Medical College in Hapania – at 9 am on Wednesday.

He went straight to the Operation Theatre and played the central role in the successful oral cystic lesion surgery on a 10-year-old boy.

The CM came out of the Operation Theatre at around 9.30 am.

Speaking to the media, Dr Saha said, the patient, Akshit Ghosh, son of Sukanta Ghosh, is stable and out of danger. “He will be possibly discharged from the hospital tomorrow,” said Dr Saha.

On his experience of returning to Operation Theatre after a long gap, Dr Saha said, “I felt no difference. The way I served here in TMC for years, I did the same today. My friends were telling me that even after a long gap, my hands were not shivering during the surgery.”

The press statement further added that during the surgery, the CM was assisted by Dr. Amit Lal Goswami, Dr Puja Debnath, Dr Rudra Prasad Chakraborty of the Dental Surgery and Maxillofacial Surgery department.

Dr Smita Paul, Dr Kanchan Das, Dr Sharmishtha Banik Sen and Dr Baishali Saha were also part of the medical team.

The anaesthesia team included Dr Kangchai Chowdhury, Dr Paromita Das and Dr Aditi Bhattacharjee.

