Agartala: The Tripura government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Asian Development Bank with the objective to streamline and modernize the power distribution sector.

As per the MoU, Rs 2,275 crore would be spent for the multiple projects approved by the power dept and ADB, Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Dev Varma said. Dev Varma is also the Power Minister of the state.

Tripura Power department Secretary Brijesh Pandey and ADB India Resident Mission officer-in-charge Nilaya Mitash have signed the necessary agreement papers to revamp the power sector and ensure 24×7 uninterrupted power supply and distribution across the state.

Explaining the modalities of the project, the power minister said, “According to the agreements, the state government will bear the expenses to the tune of Rs 455 crore while ADB will provide Rs 1,820 crore. Of this 1,820 crore, the state government is liable to repay Rs 155 crore, while the rest of the money would be borne by the Central government under the Externally Aided Project.”

The minister extended his sincere thanks to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for approving such a huge amount for the power sector.

“Over 6 to 7 lakh consumers will get directly benefited from this MoU and possibilities of employment generation are expected to increase. We have figured out that over seven thousand people will get jobs for implementation of the projects,” Deputy CM said adding that the state-owned power distribution company TSECL did not make any changes in the power tariff in the last five years.

He, further, said that around Rs 300 crore is being invested from the state exchequer to bring stability in the power distribution.

According to Secretary Power Brijesh Pandey, the salient features of the project include the replacement of Rokhia’s existing 63 MW (3X21 MW) Open Cycle power project with a 120 MW Combined Cycle power project with the aim to reduce greenhouse gas emissions through fuel-saving, enhancement of the efficiency of Gomati Hydel Power Project through its renovation and modernization, renovation of 27 numbers of 33/11 KV sub-stations and installation of 1,50,000 smart meters, 582 of 16 KVA and 547 of 25 KVA distribution transformers, etc.

“Under the project, institutional capacity and overall business process of the state’s DISCOM and GLNCO will be built to promote gender equality through pilot testing of gender and socially inclusive workplace practices. It will support at least 15 selected women self-help groups (SHGs). The project will have economic and social benefits for rural energy consumers. A reliable electricity supply will lead to social and economic benefits and improved conditions for schools, hospitals, and other social services,” said Pandey.

