Gangtok: Celebrating President-elect Draupadi Murmu’s landslide victory in the presidential election, a grand victory rally was taken out in Sikkim’s Gangtok from Daragaon in Tadong to Titanic Park in MG Marg.

Education Minister Kunga Nima Lepcha, Urban Development Minister Arun Upreti, Ecclesiastical Minister Sonam Lama along with other ministers, legislators, councillors took part in the victory rally. Besides, various cultural troupes also joined the celebration.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Prem Singh Golay and Lok Sabha Member of Parliament Indra Hang Subba called on President-elect Murmu in New Delhi. They were accompanied by over 100 artistes representing various communities of the state.

See more It is a historic day for our country as Smt #Draupadi_Murmu Ji is elected as the 15th President of India, becoming the first tribal President. On behalf of the Sikkimese people, I extend my congratulations & best wishes to her for a successful & a fruitful tenure. pic.twitter.com/9OwFLCdY9p — Prem Singh Tamang (Golay) (@PSTamangGolay) July 21, 2022

Bikash Basnett, Chief Minister’s press secretary, said, “This is a historic moment for Sikkimese people as Sikkim belongs to the native tribals. It is a proud moment for every Sikkimese. We are celebrating this historic moment in all the six districts of the state under the guidance of Chief Minister Prem Singh Golay.”

On being asked whether COVID appropriate behaviour was followed during the victory procession, Basnett said, “This was a much-needed celebration, so we have taken all the necessary precautions related to COVID-19. The rally was taken out for about 2 hours in all districts. We have compulsorily made everyone wear masks and use sanitisers. Once the rally got over, we told the crowd to disperse as part of the COVID protocol.”

Whether Sikkim’s concerns and demands relating to the tribal communities will be discussed with the newly-elected President, Basnett said, “Our Chief Minister is already very close to Droupadi Murmu. We are expecting from the newly-elected President that our demand for tribal status for the left-out communities will be fulfilled soon.”

