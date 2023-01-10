Amid much anticipation and craze, Siddharth Anand’s ‘Pathaan’ dropped its first trailer today. Fair to say, much before its release, the Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham movie has been making headlines for both good and bad reasons.
So it was no surprise that when the movie trailer hit the inter-webs, people wasted no time in watching, loving and commenting on the trailer. In just two hours, it had already crossed 3.5 million views. Talk about ‘viral’.
The film will release on January 25, a day before Republic Day.
Yash Raj Films dropped the trailer on Twitter saying, “It doesn’t get BIGGER than this! Here’s the #PathaanTrailer that you all have been waiting for! Celebrate #Pathaan with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you on 25th January. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.”
Soon after the trailer emerged, fans were quick to share their views praising Shah Rukh Khan’s character.
Here how fans are reacting over the internet –
