Amid much anticipation and craze, Siddharth Anand’s ‘Pathaan’ dropped its first trailer today. Fair to say, much before its release, the Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham movie has been making headlines for both good and bad reasons.

So it was no surprise that when the movie trailer hit the inter-webs, people wasted no time in watching, loving and commenting on the trailer. In just two hours, it had already crossed 3.5 million views. Talk about ‘viral’.

The film will release on January 25, a day before Republic Day.

Yash Raj Films dropped the trailer on Twitter saying, “It doesn’t get BIGGER than this! Here’s the #PathaanTrailer that you all have been waiting for! Celebrate #Pathaan with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you on 25th January. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.”

It doesn’t get BIGGER than this! Here’s the #PathaanTrailer that you all have been waiting for!



Celebrate #Pathaan with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you on 25th January. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. pic.twitter.com/FpUfbJv07M — Yash Raj Films (@yrf) January 10, 2023

Soon after the trailer emerged, fans were quick to share their views praising Shah Rukh Khan’s character.

Mehemaan nawaazi ke liye #Pathaan aa raha hai, aur pataakhen bhi saath laa raha hai! 💣💥 #PathaanTrailer out now!

Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on 25th January 2023.@deepikapadukone | @thejohnabraham | #SiddharthAnand | @yrf pic.twitter.com/npbZ0WFQjx — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 10, 2023

Here how fans are reacting over the internet –

HOLY FUCKING GOOSEBUMPS SHAH RUKH KHAN YOU HAVE BEEN MISSED!!! See You At The Movies Jan 25th 🥵💥 #PathaanTrailer pic.twitter.com/2WMcKqTYyc — AⁿᶦᵐᵃL (@seeuatthemovie) January 10, 2023

Best Trailer even seen in Bollywood 🔥#PathaanTrailer pic.twitter.com/QyMFjKG4Db — Amaan Khan (@AmaanSRKian02) January 10, 2023

The intensity and the pain in SRK's eyes when he said "wo desh ke liye kya kar skta hai " ❤️😭#PathaanTrailer pic.twitter.com/1Nkb2BqM9a — Cheemrag (@itxcheemrag) January 10, 2023

