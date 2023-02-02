KOHIMA: Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio-led Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday announced the list of candidates for the upcoming state Assembly.

As per the 40:20 seat sharing formula, the names of candidates were made public by both the political parties on Thursday.

The list of candidates from the BJP include 20 seats, of which 11 are existing MLAs, four are seats contested in the last election, and five are new seats that were not contested in the last election. The list also include one woman representative of the party from 32 Atoizu (ST).

BJP LIST OF CANDIDATES H Tovihoto Ayemi for 1 Dimapur- I AC

Jacob Zhimomi for 4 Ghaspani-I(ST)

Er. Kropol Vitsu for 15 Southern Angami-II (ST) AC

Pangjung Jamir for 21 Tuli (ST)

Imkong L Imchen for 28 Koridang (ST)

Temjen Imna Along for 30 Alongtaki (ST)

Kazheto Kinimi for 31 Akuluto (ST)

Kahuli Sema for 32 Atoizu (ST)

H Khehovi for 33 Suruhoto (ST)

Yanthungo Patton for 37 Tyui (ST)

Renbonthung Ezung for 38 Wokha (ST)

Mmhonlumo Kikon for 40 Bhandari (ST)

P Paiwang Konyak for 41 Tizit (ST)

Konngam Konyak for 44 Phomching (ST)

Er. Cheong Konyak for 46 Mon Town (ST)

S Pangnyu Phom for 50 Longleng (ST)

Sethrongkyu Sangtam for 52 Longkhim Chare (ST)

Bashangmongba Chang for 53 Tuensang Sardar- I (ST)

H Haiying for 56 Noklak (ST)

V Kashiho Sangtam for 59 Seyochung Sitimi (ST)

Meanwhile, in the NDPP’s list of 40 candidates, two women will be contesting the upcoming Nagaland polls on NDPP tickets. While Hekani Jakhalu has been announced as the candidate from Dimapur-III, Salhoutuonuo Kruse will be contesting from Western Angami.

NDPP LIST OF CANDIDATES Moatoshi Longkumer for 2 Dimapur-II

Hekani Jakhalu for 3 Dimapur-III

Zhaleo Rio for 5 Ghaspani- II

Tarie Zeliang for 6 Tening

TR. Zeliang for 7 Peren

Salhoutuonuo Kruse for 8 Western Angami

Dr. Neikiesalie Nicky Kire for 9 Kohima Town

Dr Kekhrielhoulie Yhome for 10 Northern Angami-

Neiphiu Rio for 11 Northern Angami-I

R. Khing for 12 Tseminyu

Vikheho Swu for 13 Pughoboto

Medo Yhokha for 14 Southern Angami-I

Neiba Kronu for 16 Pfutsero

KG Kenye for 17 Chizami

Kudecho Khamo for 18 Chozuba

Kupota Khesoh for 19 Phek

Z Nyusietho Nyuthe for 20 Meluri

Imnatiba for 22 Arkakong

TM Manen for 23 Impur

Tongpang Ozukum for 24 Angetyongpang

Imkongmar for 25 Mongoya

Sharingain Longkumer for 26 Aonglenden

Metsubo Jamir for 27 Mokokchung Town

TeTemjenmenba for 29 Jangpetkong

Pukhayi Sumi for 34 Aghunato

KT Sukhalu for 35 Zunheboto

G Kaito Aye for 36 Sataka

Mhathung Yanthan for 39 Sanis

W Chingang Konyak for 42 Wakching

Noke Wangnao for 43 Tapi

CL John for 45 Tehok

Eshak Konyak for 47 Aboi

EE Pangteang Konyak for 48 Moka

BS Nganlang Phom for 49 Tamlu

H Chuba Chang for 51 Noksen

K Odibendang Chang for 54 Tuensang Sadar-II

N Bongkhao Konyak for 55 Tobu

S Heno Khiamnuingan for 57 Thonoknyu

S Keoshu Yimkchunger for 58 Shamator-Chessore

Khalemnew Yimkchunger for 60 Pungro-Kiphire

Earlier on Tuesday, the Election Commission of India (EC) issued Gazette Notification for the 14th Assembly election to 60 constituencies in Nagaland.

Political parties and candidates can submit their nomination papers by February 7.

Scrutiny will be done on February 8 while the last date for withdrawal of candidature is February 10.

The polling in Nagaland will be held on February 27 from 7 am to 4 pm and counting of votes will take place on March 2.

