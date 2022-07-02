Nagaland: Truck from Manipur kills 5, injures 3 in hit and run case

Kohima: A vehicular hit-and-run incident took place along the NH-29 on Saturday as a truck from Manipur crashed into a regional taxi carrying passengers, killing five persons and injuring three.

ADCP (W&J) Dimapur, Commissioner of Police (Crime) & PRO, Dimapur, informed that at around 10:01 AM, telephonic information was received at the Traffic Control in Chumoukedima that an accident had occurred between a mode of public transport (EECO Van) and a truck at Kukidolong area near Jharnapani.

“Immediately, duty party led by the duty officer rushed to the place of occurrence. On reaching the New Chumoukedima area, the duty party found that the fleeing driver and the Tata truck were intercepted by a team of police escorts of the Deputy CM of Nagaland after a hot chase,” the PRO said.

According to the police, the taxi bearing Registration No. NL07T 0757 was hit by the truck bearing Registration No. MN01AA 0272 which was coming down from Imphal, Manipur.

The police informed that three persons, all male, were found dead on the spot. Five injured persons were rushed to the CIHSR hospital, of which two succumbed to their injuries.

The other three, including the driver of the van, are currently undergoing treatment at the hospital.

The driver and the truck have been taken into custody. A case has been registered and further investigation is being taken up, the police said.

