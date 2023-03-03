Aizawl: Mizoram chief minister Zoramthanga on Thursday said that the state is rich in natural resources and other resources, including compact social set up, conducive for setting up big industries.

Addressing the B20 meeting at Mizoram University (MZU) at Tanhril on the western outskirts of Aizawl, the chief minister said that the state has vast and fertile land, which could feed two to three times of the state population of only over a million.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

Also Read | As Mizoram gears up for B20 meet, ‘community spirit’ takes centrestage

He said that the state has great agriculture and horticulture potential and almost all plantations or crops from vegetables to fruits strive well throughout the state.

Apart from natural resources, the state also has all the pre-requisite ingredients, which are conducive for setting up industries and processing units, he said.

“We have vast land, raw material, good climate, clean atmosphere, connectivity. We also have a compact society and strong NGOs, speak one language and follow almost one religion that create an environment conducive for setting industries,” Zoramthanga said.

Also Read | Arunachal: Poacher arrested with Tiger parts and weapons in Anini

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

He urged the Centre and other participating foreign countries to set up industries and do investment in various sectors.

The chief minister said that such industries or manufacturing units should be set up in the state for the raw-materials for which are locally abundant or available.

Although the state has production potential, it faces inconvenience due to lack of processing units, he said.

Zoramthanga also said that Mizoram is rich in bamboo and more than 50 per cent of the state’s geographical area is under bamboo cover.

According to him, scientists have estimated that there is about 25 million metric ton of naturally grown bamboo in the state, which could be effectively used for economic growth.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

“Bamboo is like a magic wand. It can be used for various economic or trade-related purposes like paper, floor, handicraft, among others,” he said.

The chief minister added that the state is rich in economic molecules and these molecules should be activated.

Also Read | Manipur’s ‘immigrant hunt’ violates rights of the indigenous: Here’s how

Trending Stories









