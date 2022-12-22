Aizawl: BJP leader M.Laikaw was on Thursday sworn in as the new Chief Executive Member (CEM) of Mara Autonomous District Council (MADC) in south Mizoram’s Siaha, an official said.

The development comes nearly a month after a political impasse in the 25-member council.

Siaha district judicial magistrate S. Ngotlia administered the oath of office and secrecy to Laikaw during a swearing-in ceremony held at the council headquarters in Siaha, MADC public relation officer Beirokhu Beita said. He said Laikaw is the second CEM in the present council and the 20th since the MADC was established in 1972.

Laikaw was elected from the Tokalo constituency in the council polls held in May.

Speaking on the occasion, the new CEM said his government would make efforts to build a new Maraland by focusing on corruption-free government, good governance, and law and order.

He wished that good governance and law and order prevailed in the council.

Laikaw also appointed nine Executive Members (EMs) comprising 7 BJP members and two resigned MNF members J Vabeikiasa and S. Lalremthanga. J Vabeikiasa and S. Lalremthanga along with N. Lalrosanga, who backed the BJP to topple the previous MNF-Congress coalition government from power during a no-confidence motion on November 25, quit the MNF on Monday.

However, the three MDCs chose to remain “independent.”

N. Lalrosanga was given the post of planning board vice chairman.

Laikaw also appointed Chehnei from Chapi constituency as deputy chairman and Beihu Nohro as deputy chief whip.

N. Viakhu, who was the council chairman under the ousted MNF-Congress coalition government, has been tipped for the same post in the BJP-led new MADC government, Beita said.

Sources said that Viakhu will also quit MNF very soon.

Political imbroglio had prevailed in the MADC for nearly a month after the MNF-Congress coalition government headed by H. Malvin of Congress was voted out of power in a no-confidence motion held on November 25.

The council polls held in May threw up a ‘hung council’ and the BJP emerged as the single largest party winning 12 seats, while the MNF won 9 and Congress bagged 4.

MADC was established for the Mara tribes along with Lai Autonomous District Council (LADC) and Chakma Autonomous District Council (CADC) in 1972.

