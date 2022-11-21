Aizawl: Fleeing an armed conflict between Bangladesh Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) and the ethnic separatist group Kuki-Chin National Army (KNA), more than 200 people from Bangladesh migrated to Mizoram to take refuge in the state, an official said on Monday.

Mizoram shares a 318 km long international border with Bangladesh.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The official said 274 Bangladeshi nationals, including 125 women and children, fled their villages in Bangladesh and entered Siminasora village in Mizoram’s southernmost Lawngtlai district on Sunday.

The Bangladesh nationals belonged to the Kuki-Chin-Mizo community, he said.

The district administration and NGOs are providing relief to the Bangladeshi on humanitarian grounds, he added.

KNA is the armed wing of the Kuki-Chin National Front (KNF), a political front formed by the ethnic Kuki-Chin-Mizo community in Bangladesh, that demands a separate state and safeguard for the community in the neighbouring country.

Meanwhile, The Zo Reunification Organisation (ZORO), an umbrella body that works for the re-unification of Chin, Kuki and Mizo tribes of India, Myanmar and Bangladesh, has condemned the attack on civilians of the Kuki-Chin-Mizo community by the Bangladesh army.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

ZORO leader Lalmuanpuia Punte alleged that the Bangladesh army has reached a secret agreement with the Myanmar-based Arakan Army(AA) to launch joint operations against the KNA.

The combined forces of Bangladesh Rapid Action Battalion and Arakan attacked Chaihkhiang as well as the surrounding villages last week and abducted 9 civilians, he said.

The Mizo group also appealed to the state’s people to extend humanitarian aid to the refugees.

Besides, the Mizo Students’ Union (MSU) has urged the Border Security Forces (BSF), which guards the Indo-Bangladesh border, not to prevent the refugees from entering Mizoram.

Also Read | Arun Goel assumes charge as new Election Commissioner of India

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Trending Stories









