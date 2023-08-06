Manipur: Kuki People's Alliance withdraws support to Biren Singh govt

Imphal: In a significant development, The Kuki People’s Alliance has withdrawn support from the N Biren Singh government, three months after violence began in Manipur.
The party, which has two MLAs, said in a letter to the Governor, “After careful consideration of the current conflagration, the continued support for the incumbent government of Manipur led by Chief Minister N.Biren Singh is no longer fructuous. Accordingly, the support of the KPA to the Government of Manipur is hereby withdrawn and can be considered null and void.”
Violence has claimed over 150 lives in the past three months in Manipur and thousands continue to remain in relief camps.
