Here's what Kuki legislators told Amit Shah about the situation in Manipur

Imphal: Over two weeks after the violence-hit Manipur, 10 Kuki legislators from the state called on Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi on Monday and apprised him of safety and security in the state.
In a joint statement released earlier, the 10 Kuki MLAs expressed the sentiments of their people and endorsed their political aspiration of separation from Manipur.
Notably, CM N Biren Singh, who also met Amit Shah, informed that the Centre assured that the state’s unity and integrity would not be affected at any cost.
During the meeting with Amit Shah, the Kuki legislators expressed their safety concerns and sought a separate administration for the ethnic Kuki-Chin-Mizo-Zomi-Hmar minority community.
In a memorandum submitted to Amit Shah, the Kuki legislators stated that the recent institutionalised ethnic cleansing and atrocities committed by the majority Meitei Community against the ethnic Kuki-Chin-Mizo-Zomi-Hmar minority community left everyone aghast and said ‘Manipur is now partitioned is the Ground reality’.
It also mentioned that after the riots, huge population transfers between the valley and the hills inhabited by the Kuki-Chin-Mizo-Zomi-Hmar occurred. “There are no tribals left in the Imphal valley. There are no Meiteis left in the hills. The Government of Manipur and its police machinery were communalised and used in the pogrom against the Kuki tribals,” it stated.
The legislators also alleged that the violence was not spontaneous and the Kuki colonies and houses were marked and attacked with precision in Imphal city.
“The survey and mapping had been done a couple of years earlier by radicalised Meitei stormtroopers, now revealed as Arambai Tenggol and Meetei Leepun. There are photo-evidences of such regiments being patronised by the Chief Minister N Biren and the Meitei ‘Maharaja’ and Member of Parliament of Manipur, Leishemba Sanajaoba,” it alleged.
While placing their demand for separate administration, the Kuki MLAs said “Our people have lost faith in the Manipur Government and can no longer imagine resettling in the valley where their lives are no longer safe.”
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased overage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
It also mentioned that “As it was pre-meditated, all Kuki Police officers from the DG/Addl DG/Jt DG down to the constables were stripped of all powers, disarmed and rendered inactive much before the 3rd of May, while Meitei police were let loose upon Kuki residents of the city as well as of the foothill villages on the 3rd of May and thereafter. As a result of the backlash in the hill areas, all Meitei police staff have abandoned their posts in all the hill stations. Thus with no option left, ten Chin-Kuki-Mizo-Zomi-Hmar legislators made a unanimous press statement on 12 May 2023 urging the Union Government for a separate administration for their people.”
Claiming that there is a clear-cut partition of the state between the hills and the valley, it said, “People have lost faith in the Manipur Government and can no longer imagine resettling in the valley where their lives are no longer safe. The Meiteis hate us and do not respect us. The need now is a formalisation of the separation through the setting up of a separation of administration for the hills inhabited by our people. We cannot live together anymore. The only logical way forward is to live separately and with time perhaps some semblance of peace and mutual regard and respect for each other on equal terms may return.”
Also Read | Manipur violence: 110 workers air evacuated from Chandel district
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- 321 people receive appointment letters at Rozgar Mela for 6 NE states
- Improving trade relations with Bangladesh can greatly help Nagaland
- Endangered Hargila rescued, set free by Aaranyak
- Here’s what Kuki legislators told Amit Shah about the situation in Manipur
- Fewer migratory birds stopping at key Bangladesh wetland amid human disturbances
- Manipur violence: 110 workers air evacuated from Chandel district