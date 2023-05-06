Guwahati: The ongoing crisis in Manipur may lead to a new security dimension. Highly-placed defence sources said Manipur Valley-based insurgent groups staying in camps across Indo Myanmar Border may be detrimental to ongoing massive efforts to restore normalcy in Manipur, thereby necessitating additional security measures.

The source said that the issue is being addressed proactively by security forces. On ground zero, Assam Rifles is enhancing its deployment posture, round-the-clock vigil and border surveillance. Their efforts are getting a fresh impetus via the allocation of Unmanned Aerial vehicles and Army Helicopters for aerial surveillance in Manipur.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

Multiple rounds of Aerial surveillance using Cheetah Helicopters have already been conducted by Army since morning in Manipur. Army and Assam Rifles are working in synergy through the above efforts and hope to quell the Manipur unrest at the earliest.

The state has been on the edge for the past few days with over 50 people feared killed and thousands fleeing their homes and seeking safety in shelter camps.

Also Read | Manipur: More shelter camps set up, people short of basic essentials

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









