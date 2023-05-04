Manipur violence: Three dead in Churachandpur, two critical 

Imphal: Yesterday’s violence in Churachandpur has left a trail of destruction in the district, with the civil hospital inundated with injured people. EastMojo can now confirm that three people have died due to bullet injuries, while two are in critical care.

Almost 80 people were injured in the violence following the massive rally organised by the All Tribal Students Union of Manipur, of which 33 are still in the hospital, EastMojo has learnt.

The three dead are all males in the age group of 20-30, EastMojo has been reliably informed.

Several parts of Manipur, including Churachandpur, Imphal, and Kangpokpi witnessed large-scale violence on May 3.

The Army and Assam Rifles were deployed to control the situation in Manipur where violence broke out during a tribal agitation, a defence spokesperson said on Thursday.

So far, 7,500 people were rescued by the forces from the violence-hit areas, and given shelter, he said, adding that more people are being shifted to safer places.

The Army and Assam Rifles were requisitioned last night, and along with the state police, the forces arrested the violence by the morning, the spokesperson said.

“Flag marches are being conducted to keep the situation under control,” he said.

A ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ was organised by the All Tribal Student Union Manipur (ATSUM) in the ten hill districts of the state on Wednesday to protest the demand of non-tribal Meiteis, who account for 53 per cent of the state’s population, for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

The march was organised after the Manipur High Court asked the state government last month to send a recommendation to the Centre within four weeks on the demand for ST status by the Metei community.

During the march in the Torbung area of Churachandpur district, an armed mob allegedly attacked people of the Meitei community, leading to retaliatory attacks in the valley districts, which escalated the violence throughout the state, according to police.

Several shops and houses were vandalised, and gutted in arson that lasted for more than three hours in Torbung, they said.

Also Read | Army deployed in violence-hit Manipur, 7,500 people evacuated

