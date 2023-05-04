Manipur has contributed significantly to field of sports in India: Dhankhar

Imphal: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Wednesday said that Manipur has produced a number of sportspersons who have contributed significantly to the field of sports in the country.

Interacting with students and faculty members of Dhanamanjuri University, Dhankhar said the state has been the home of Polo and it is blessed with medicinal plants.

Hon'ble Vice President, Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar visited an exhibition showcasing the exquisite work of master craftspersons and National Award-winning artisans at Manipur University in Imphal today. @ManipurUniverse pic.twitter.com/hfYV0PSltt — Vice President of India (@VPIndia) May 3, 2023

“Under the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the Northeast, a number of developmental programmes have been introduced under the Act East policy. There has been a phenomenal change in the region with improvement in air, rail and road connectivity,” he said.

On the New Education Policy (NEP), Dhankhar said it is not a political policy but a national policy, under which the education system has been formulated for upskilling youths which will help students fully explore their potential.

“Nation first should be the vision, and our nationalism is beyond compromise,” Dhankar said.

Chief Minister N Biren Singh thanked the Vice President for his visit to the state and said, “Youth of the nation have the power to shape their destiny and future of our society.”

“To strengthen the education system in Manipur, various steps have been taken up by the state government,” he added.

