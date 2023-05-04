Manipur has contributed significantly to field of sports in India: Dhankhar
Vice President, Jagdeep Dhankhar

Imphal: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Wednesday said that Manipur has produced a number of sportspersons who have contributed significantly to the field of sports in the country.

Interacting with students and faculty members of Dhanamanjuri University, Dhankhar said the state has been the home of Polo and it is blessed with medicinal plants.

“Under the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the Northeast, a number of developmental programmes have been introduced under the Act East policy. There has been a phenomenal change in the region with improvement in air, rail and road connectivity,” he said.

On the New Education Policy (NEP), Dhankhar said it is not a political policy but a national policy, under which the education system has been formulated for upskilling youths which will help students fully explore their potential.

“Nation first should be the vision, and our nationalism is beyond compromise,” Dhankar said.

Chief Minister N Biren Singh thanked the Vice President for his visit to the state and said, “Youth of the nation have the power to shape their destiny and future of our society.”

“To strengthen the education system in Manipur, various steps have been taken up by the state government,” he added.

Also Read | NESO expresses concern over eviction of indigenous settlers in Manipur

Trending Stories

Latest Stories

Leave a comment

Leave a comment