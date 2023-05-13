Mother's Day 2023: Wishes and greetings for your Mom

Mother’s Day is celebrated on various dates around the world to honour and appreciate mothers and mother figures.
It is a day to show gratitude for all the love, care, and support that mothers provide, and to acknowledge the sacrifices they make to raise their children and nurture their families.
The significance of Mother’s Day is to recognise and appreciate the important role that mothers play in our lives.
Mother’s Day is an opportunity to honour and celebrate the special bond between mothers and their children, and to express our love and appreciation for everything they do.
We have curated a list of wishes and greetings to make your Mother’s Day more special.
Wishes and Greetings
Happy Mother’s Day! Thank you for always being my rock, my confidante, and my best friend. I am grateful for your unwavering love and support.
Dear Mom, you are the strongest and most beautiful woman I know. Thank you for always putting our family first and for being a constant source of inspiration. Happy Mother’s Day!
To the most amazing mother in the world, I wish you a very happy Mother’s Day. Your love, dedication, and sacrifices are the reason I am who I am today. I love you more than words can express.
Happy Mother’s Day to the woman who gave me life and taught me everything I know. You are my guiding light and I am blessed to have you as my mother.
Dear Mom, thank you for being my first teacher, my first friend, and my first love. You have always been there for me, no matter what. Happy Mother’s Day!
Wishing a very happy Mother’s Day to the best mom in the world! You are the glue that holds our family together and we are so grateful for everything you do.
Happy Mother’s Day to the woman who taught me how to be strong, how to be kind, and how to be a good person. Your love and guidance have been a constant in my life.
To my dear mother, thank you for always putting a smile on my face and for filling my life with so much joy and laughter. You are my sunshine on a cloudy day. Happy Mother’s Day!
Mom, you are not just my mother, you are my role model, my mentor, and my best friend. I am so grateful for everything you do and for always being there for me. Happy Mother’s Day!
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased overage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
Happy Mother’s Day to the woman who has sacrificed so much for our family and who continues to inspire us every day. You are the heart and soul of our home and we love you so much.
Also Read | Best last-minute gifts for Mother’s Day
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Mother’s Day 2023: Wishes and greetings for your mom
- Cyclone Mocha barrels towards Bangladesh’s coast; over 5L people evacuated
- Salman Khan visits Mamata’s residence in Kolkata
- Karnataka spells ‘beginning of the end’ for BJP, says Mamata
- Cong win in K’taka will not affect BJP in 2024 LS polls : Himanta
- Victory, defeat part of democracy: Tripura CM on Karnataka poll results