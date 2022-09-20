Manipur’s beautiful hill district of Ukhrul is getting ready to host the first edition of North East Autumn Festival, between October 20 to 26, in the scenic backdrop of the Jorcheng grassland.

The North East Autumn Festival is organised by Chiko Adventures, a trusted one-stop-shop private limited with proven track record of over six years in adventure and outdoor recreation sector based in Manipur.

Here is what to expect at the North East Autumn Festival, which is set to start from October 20:

Rhythm Night

A music concert where famous artists from all the northeastern states will set the mood for the festival. This will include rock bands, pop music, classical and contemporary folk along with EDM nights.

A talent hunt competition will be organised by Echos: School of Music Tuning Arts where auditions will be conducted via online and stage shows. The final round will be conducted live on the final day of the festival.

Art and Culture

The North East Autumn Festival will showcase art and culture of the NorthEast through folk dance, folk songs, photography and art. A cultural fashion parade will also be organised where famous personalities from the northeast will walk the stage showcasing their traditional attires. Tug of war, pottery making, basket weaving, bamboo pole climbing, pork eating competition, traditional rice bounding, rice harvesting, indigenous wooden go-kart racing are some of the attractions at this year’s NEAF, among others.

Food Stalls

The North East Autumn Festival will showcase numerous variety of food stalls offering taste of different northeast cuisines to the festival goers. There will also be multi-cuisine food stalls and cafes at the campsite to cater to the tourists.

Adventure activities

The tourists can get a dose of adrenaline rush by taking part in different adventure activities like paragliding, ziplining, zorbing, MTB downhill racing and trekking at the festival campsite.

Experiential tour

There will be budget experience travel itineraries for the guests for a seamless and value experience to the festival.

Outdoor Camping

The guests can avail high-quality camping accommodations with all the comforts and hygienic washrooms.

How to reach the North East Autumn Festival?

NEAF will be held at the Jorcheng grassland, about 21 km from Ukhrul town. To reach Ukhrul, you have the following options:

By Air: Imphal, the capital city of Manipur, is the most well connected airport in the North East after Guwahati. Imphal Airport has 15+ direct flights from most of the major cities of India.

By Rail: The nearest railway station from Imphal is Dimapur and Guwahati Railway station, 220 km and 400 km away from Imphal, respectively.

By Road: There are buses and taxis available throughout the day from Imphal to Ukhrul. Distance: 83 km. Time: 2 hrs 30 mins drive.

If you are thinking of travelling during the beautiful month of October, give Ukhrul and the upcoming North East Autumn Festival a go.

