Imphal: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Thursday held a review meeting on the progress of the Jiribam-Imphal railway line project that is still under construction.

The meeting was attended by Union Minister of state for Railways and Textiles Darshana Vikram Jardosh, state Transport Minister Khashim Vashum, senior railways officials and state government officials at the CM’s Secretariat in Imphal.

Singh said that despite various challenges, including the unfortunate Tupul landslide, efforts are on to expedite the completion of the ongoing 111-km Manipur railway project.

“In presence of Hon’ble Union MoS for railways, Smt@DarshanaJardosh Ji, held a review meeting with railways officials and state officials to review the progress of Jiribam-Imphal railway line,” the CM tweeted.

See more In presence of Hon’ble Union MoS for Railways, Smt @DarshanaJardosh Ji, held a meeting with railways officials and state government officials to review the progress of Jiribam-Imphal railway line. pic.twitter.com/W0HvImeXyj — N.Biren Singh (@NBirenSingh) August 25, 2022

In another tweet, Singh said, “Despite the unfortunate landslide which happened near the railway project in Noney district and various other challenges, the entire team has been working relentlessly to expedite the completion of the Jiribam-Imphal railway line.”

See more Despite the unfortunate landslide which happened near the railway project in Noney District and various other challenges, the entire team has been working relentlessly to expedite the completion of the Jiribam-Imphal railway line. pic.twitter.com/qNpPkJf2fd — N.Biren Singh (@NBirenSingh) August 25, 2022

On Wednesday, MoS for Railways Jardosh inspected the Manipur railway project and reviewed the progress of the project. The minister also interacted with the workers and appreciated their teamwork and dedication to the ambitious project.

Once complete, the Jiribam-Imphal railway project, with an estimated cost of about Rs 14,322 crore, will also have the world’s tallest pier bridge at 141 metres.

Manipur recently witnessed one of the most tragic landslides at the railway construction site at Makhuam village in Noney district. At least 61 persons, including Territorial Army and railway officials were killed, while 18 others were injured.

