Imphal: The All Tribal Students’ Union Manipur (ATSUM) on Wednesday strongly condemned and rejected the introduction of the sixth and seventh amendments of the Manipur (Hill Areas) District Councils (Sixth Amendment) Bill 2022 in the ongoing 2nd session of the 12th Manipur Legislative Assembly.

Speaking to media persons, ATSUM vice president Vanlallian Khaute said ATSUM and its federating units alleged that it was an imposed Bill introduced in the House.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The tribal student apex body further demanded the state government for the tabling of the Hill Areas Committee (HAC) recommended Bill, 2021 in the ongoing session of the Assembly.

The ADC Bill, 2021 seeks greater autonomy for the Hill Areas Committee as well as the Autonomous District Councils in the amendment of the Manipur (Hill Areas) District Councils Act, 1971.

The student body further warned about intensifying the ongoing agitation until the government fulfils their demands.

While condemning the government for its step-motherly treatment of the tribal people of the state, ATSUM and its federating units appealed to the government to release the four leaders of the ATSUM arrested by Manipur police under the unconditional term.

If any untoward were to happen to the student leaders, the repercussion will be upon the state government, said the body.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

An indefinite emergency total shutdown has been imposed across the hill districts in the state from Tuesday evening in the wake of arrests of several student leaders of ATSUM who called for a 24-hour total shutdown in the hill districts from Wednesday at 6 pm.

The shutdown was called by ATSUM to press the state government for tabling the Manipur (Hill Areas) Autonomous District Councils Bill 2021 in the ongoing Assembly session.

Also Read | Manipur: Shutdown in hill districts after ATSUM leaders’ arrest

Trending Stories









