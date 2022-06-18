Tamenglong/Noney: Massive landslides at numerous places and washed away culverts along the Imphal-Jiribam route completely cut off the National Highway 37 on Saturday, leaving many travellers stranded along this lifeline for the people of Manipur. However, no casualties or injuries have been reported from the incident.

The NH-37 remains cut off after a major portion of the road caved in between Khongsang and Irang in Noney district due to incessant rainfall over the last few days.

Vehicles plying between Nungba and Puiluan were stranded after the culvert at Chumla stream was washed away following a continuous downpour.

Another massive landslides has been reported from the old Cachar road near Joujangtek, Bwanruang Taodaijang and Kotlen between Imphal and Noney. With the intervention of local MLA and HAC chairman Dinganglung (Dipu) Gangmei, clearing of roads has now started along the affected highway.

Many heavy trucks coming from Jiribam are stranded at Tamenglong with numerous landslides reported along the highway. Officials said the affected road between Tamenglong and Imphal is expected to clear by Sunday through the old Cachar road.

