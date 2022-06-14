Imphal: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Tuesday has rewarded Rs 10 lakh to 30 personnel of Kangpokpi district police for successful seizure of illicit drugs worth Rs 58.95 crore in two separate operations.

According to CM Biren Singh, the Kangpokpi district police have seized 291 soap cases containing 4.271 kg of heroin worth Rs 58.95 crore in the international market during the month of May and June.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

“In recognition of this major seizure which has boosted the morale of the entire police force, the state government has extended a reward of Rs 10 lakh to the Kangpokpi district police,” CM Biren Singh posted on Facebook.

I’m proud of the exceptional work done by the Manipur police in other districts as well. They will also be rewarded accordingly, Singh added.

The function was also attended by Manipur DGP P Doungel, IGPs and other top police officials of the state.

It maybe noted that on June 10, around 7:30 pm one drug peddler was arrested and his vehicle seized during frisking and checking at Kalapahar OP along National Highway 2 by a team of Kangpokpi police.

According to Kangpokpi SP Amrita Sinha, the arrested person has been identified as Thaovikhu MK, 21, a resident of Laii village of Senapati district.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Upon the disclosure of the arrested person, the team recovered 71 soap cases containing suspected heroin No.4 weighing 2.955 kg from the vehicle.

The accused further disclosed that he obtained the suspected heroin from one Letkhohao Haokip, 24, of T Champhai village in Churachandpur district.

Immediately, the team rushed to Churachandpur district and conducted search with the assistance of Churachandpur SP. The team recovered another 110 soap cases of suspected heroin from the residence of Haokip. Altogether, the team recovered a total of 181 soap cases suspected of containing heroin No. 4 powder and weighing 2.140 kg. The seized drugs was said to be worth of Rs 54.30 lakh in the national market and Rs 27.15 crore in the international market, it said.

Similarly on May 9, Kangpokpi police seized narcotic substances weighing around 2.131 kg which is estimated to be worth Rs 31 crore in the international market.

The police also arrested three persons, including one head constable of Manipur police department, in connection with the case.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Also read: 69 illegally constructed houses inside Manipur forest demolished

Trending Stories









