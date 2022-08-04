Assam recorded a dip in fresh COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, as the state recorded 431 new coronavirus infections in the past 24 hours, 77 less than the previous day, taking the tally to nearly 7.41 lakh, the National Health Mission (NHM), Assam COVID-19 report stated.

Kamrup Metropolitan district recorded the highest number of new COVID-19 cases at 42, followed by Dibrugarh (32), Cachar (29), Kamrup (25) and Tinsukia (24), the NHM report stated.

On the other hand, two more COVID-19 patients succumbed to disease during the period. Kamrup Metropolitan and Lakhimpur districts reported one death each, the report stated.

The COVID-19 positivity rate declined to 5.50 per cent as against Monday’s 6.73 per cent. The state currently has 4,917 active COVID-19 cases, the report added.

Meanwhile, at least 589 people recuperated from the disease on Wednesday, taking the total number of recoveries in the state to over 7.27 lakh, while the recovery rate stood at 98.25 per cent, the report stated.

A total of 7,833 samples were tested for COVID-19 during the day taking the total number of tests conducted in the state to nearly 2.86 crore.

Nearly 4.88 crore people have been inoculated with the COVID-19 vaccine in the state so far, the report added.

