Silchar: Weeks of torrential monsoon rains, widespread flooding and deadly landslides in Assam have affected lakhs of children and families this year.

The COVID-19 pandemic and containment and prevention measures during the last two years have already caused insurmountable losses to children’s schooling. Now, floods are adding another complication to the mix in Assam.

In Southern Assam’s Cachar district, over 1 lakh children are currently estimated to be impacted due to the recent deluge. The deluge has not only washed away the houses and properties but also the study materials of thousands of children.

As per the Cachar administration’s flood bulletin, around 13,000 children are residing in relief camps due to the flood situation, with the highest in the Silchar revenue circle.

“My all books are washed away. This time the flood was devastating. I was also about to join a tutor for my studies but couldn’t for the deluge. There is still knee dip water in my house” says an 18 years old Rajesh who has taken shelter at Silchar GC College along with his family.

Thousands of students like Rajesh have been affected by the floods that swept the district twice in a gap of a month.

Chandrani Das, who along with her younger sister and parents, has shifted to the GC College after their house was raged by the deluge, shares that she has not visited her home recently and is not sure whether any of her valuables remained. Das is a resident of Silchar’s Bisfooti area.

The Cachar district has always been vulnerable to recurring floods due to the Barak going in spate resulting from heavy rains upstream. The recorded history provides information on the mammoth flooding in 1929, 1966, 1985, 1989, 1991 and 2004.

Assam government has decided to assist a one-time financial aid of one thousand rupees to all the children who lost their textbooks in the flood. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma made this announcement during his recent visit to flood-hit Barak Valley.

“As per the direction of the CM sir, the affected students will get Rs.1,000 per head up to TDC 3rd year level. We are collecting the information. Those students who do not have bank accounts will be given the amount in the account of their guardian,” said (former) Cachar DC Jalli Keerthi.

