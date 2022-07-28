Fourteen militants belonging to different factions of the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN) on Thursday surrendered before the police at Longding in Arunachal Pradesh.

The militants who laid down their arms include ten from the NSCN (Isak-Muivah), two from NSCN (KYA), and one each from NSCN (U) and Eastern Naga National Government (ENNG).

The surrender of 14 militants on Thursday is considered one of the highest in the history of the region of Arunachal Pradesh comprising of the three districts of Tirap, Longding, and Changlang, considered a hotbed of various militants of Assam and Nagaland.

The militants who joined the mainstream were engaged in extortion and taxe collection in this region.

The NSCN is a Naga nationalist separatist group operating mainly in Nagaland and parts of Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh, and Assam. The main organisation’s main objective is to establish a sovereign Naga state “Nagalim”, which would consist of all areas belonging to the Naga people in the northeast.

