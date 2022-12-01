Guwahati: As the race for round of 16 intensifies in FIFA World Cup 2022, football fans can witness eight teams going against each other on Thursday, December 1.

The first game will be played between Croatia and Belgium and in the second match Canada will go against Morocco. While Canada is already knocked out of the tournament, Croatia and Morocco have a good chance of making it to the round of 16, provided they win.

Later in the night, Spain will play against Japan and Costa Rica will face Germany in the Group E clash. This is one group where all the teams have made it to the headlines and each team also has a chance to make it to the round of 16. Currently, Spain tops the table with 4 points.

FIFA World Cup 2022: Match timings today

Croatia vs Belgium: 8.30 PM (IST)

Canada vs Morocco: 8.30 PM (IST)

Japan vs Spain: 12.30 (IST)

Costa Rica vs Germany: 12.30 (IST)

FIFA World Cup 2022: Where to watch

All four matches will be broadcast on Sports18 and Sports18 HD channels. If you want to livestream the matches, you can do it on the Jio Cinema app.

