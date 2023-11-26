Agartala: The unity of Tripura’s indigenous people, across all communities, was one of the cornerstones of TIPRA Motha’s success in the assembly elections earlier this year in Tripura. But even as the party continues to negotiate with the state and central government to improve the state’s indigenous population’s conditions, one issue lurking in the background for decades now looks set to gain traction.
Janajati Suraksha Mancha (JSM), a tribal body believed to be backed......
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Will call to end reservations for the converted break tribal unity in Tripura?
- In Borneo, the ‘Power of Mama’ fight Indonesia’s wildfires with all-woman crew
- Ignore, rebut and embrace: How to shut down conspiracies
- Assam: Aaranyak-British Asian Trust partners for biodiversity conservation
- Nagaland: Open folk song, folk fusion contest on Dec 16
- NE Railway force apprehends 10 illegal immigrants, 2 agents