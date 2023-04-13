Water woes in hills: Tripura Leader of Opposition serves ultimatum

Agartala: Tripura Leader of the Opposition Animesh Debbarma on Thursday served an ultimatum of one month to the state government to resolve the multi-pronged problems faced by his constituency’s residents and the adjoining areas.

The senior TIPRA Motha leader met District Magistrate Khowai and handed over a detailed memorandum that explains how decrepit road conditions, power outages and severe drinking water crisis have plagued the hilly areas like Asharambari, Bidyabil, Champahour etc areas.

Speaking to media persons after the meeting with the District Magistrate, the Leader of the Opposition said, “When the Left was in power for 25 long years, they used to say Tripura is witnessing the golden era of development. Later, when BJP came they went a degree higher to say the state is witnessing the development model of HIRA. We welcome both schools of thought but with certain raiders. Several areas in the Khowai district are in fierce scarcity of drinking water. Many link roads constructed to connect remote areas with the markets have turned into rubble. The carpeting got destroyed due to prolonged non-maintenance. Electricity-related problems are also severe,” said Debbarma.

According to Debbarma, as a Leader of the Opposition, his responsibility is to draw the state government’s notice towards the real issues. “This is the double engine government, and according to their claims there is no dearth of funds from the central government, but the funds must be channelised to make the development visible. Just making high-sounding political statements on the HIRA model will not serve the purpose,” Debbarma claimed.

“We have submitted everything in written format before the District Magistrate Khowai district and served an ultimatum of one month to start working on the issues, otherwise, we shall indulge in protests,” Debbarma added.

