Tripura: Ex-CM Manik shares detailed account of BJP’s alleged atrocities on oppn

Agartala: Tripura Leader of the Opposition Manik Sarkar on Saturday shared a detailed account of the violence and atrocities on the opposition party workers allegedly unleashed by the ruling BJP in the last five years.

The former Chief Minister claimed that as many as 25 party cadres were killed while thousands faced the brunt after the BJP-IPFT coalition came to power.

Addressing a party gathering at Dhanpur, which is Sarkar’s own constituency in Sepahijala district, the CPI-M politburo member said, “If you think the BJP will be in power and everything will be fine, this will be a wrong perception. Democratic rights will continue to be under attack and constitutional values will be at stake. The mistake people of Tripura have made in the 2018 Assembly election, if repeated again this time, the whole state will be engulfed by a catastrophe.”

It is worth to be mentioned here that despite being a five-time MLA from Dhanpur, Sarkar alleged that he could hardly interact with the people of his constituency in the last five years.

He claimed that his convoy was stopped on various occasions and black flags were shown to prevent him from entering his constituency.

In September 2021, workers of the CPI-M and BJP clashed during Sarkar’s visit to his constituency Dhanpur.

Notably, BJP leader and Union Minister of State Social Justice and Empowerment Pratima Bhoumik also hails from the same constituency. Sarkar defeated Bhoumik in the 2018 Assembly polls to get elected to the state assembly.

“As many as 25 CPI-M cadres were killed in violence owing to political vengeance. I have personally visited some of the bereaved families who lost their dear ones in such incidents,” Sarkar said.

At Birchandra Manu (South Tripura) where the first CPI-M cadre laid down his life for his party affiliation, the assailants tried to cover up the whole incident by showcasing it as a case of suicide.

“We saw the photographs of the incident. His legs were touching the ground very comfortably. If someone dies by suicide how his legs could be on the surface,” Sarkar asked.

Taking a swipe at Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha’s claims of peace and fewer crimes, Sarkar said, “The present Chief Minister is relatively educated, I believe. Instead of being aware of everything, he is making statements as if the law and order situation is completely fine. In reality, thousands of Opposition party workers have suffered at the hands of miscreants.”

“The scopes of livelihoods were snatched, rubber plantations were decimated, poisons were poured in the ponds full of fish, commercial vehicles were set ablaze, and shops belonging to Left supporters either forcefully dismantled, looted, or became victims of arson. Neither the previous Chief Minister nor the present Chief Minister has ever spoken a single word condemning such violence,” Sarkar claimed.

Urging the Left supporters to dethrone the BJP from power, Sarkar said, “I know my audience here is not confined to the CPI-M supporters. My message is for all those who believe in the freedom of speech and want their constitutional rights restored. Let us unite and overthrow this fascist regime and bring back peace.”

