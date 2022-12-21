Agartala: In a significant judgment, The Tripura High Court has directed the Teachers Recruitment Board of Tripura (TRBT) to strictly follow the reservation ceiling of up to 50 per cent for the recruitment of graduate Teachers in 230 posts relating to an advertisement issued in July this year.

Through the advertisement in the contest, TRBT sought applications for filling up 230 posts of graduate teachers, of which 201 posts were reserved. “The employment notification dated 15.07.2022, issued by the Member Secretary, Teachers Recruitment Board Tripura (TRBT), for filling up the posts of Graduate teachers for class IX-X wherein 201 has been kept reserved out of 230 posts is also interfered with to the extent that the number of vacancies carried forward shall not be given effect to.

“The selection of reserved category candidates must be limited to 50% for filling up the total number of posts of Graduate Teachers under the notification dated 15.07.2022. The respondents shall prepare the select list following the said ceiling limit of 50% rule for reservation”, excerpts of the order reads.

The High Court division bench comprising Justice Arindam Lodh and Justice SG Chattopadhyay has also directed the department not to use the carry forward policy for future recruitment drives.

“The official respondents shall not apply the carry forward rule in any of the future recruitment processes for filling the vacant posts of Graduate Teacher. In the light of the above observations and directions, the impugned common judgment and order, dated 15.09.2020, passed in WP(C) No. 134 of 2015 and WP(C) No. 135 of 2015 by learned Single Judge is modified to the extent as indicated above,” the order said.

The Court also disposed of a bath of petitions related to reservation.

“As a sequel, both the writ appeals, accordingly, stand disposed in the aforesaid terms, and the writ petition [W.P.(C) 736 OF 2022] filed by the petitioner, stands allowed and disposed to the extent as indicated above. In the above conspectus, the interim order dated 09.09.2022, passed in WP(C) No.736 of 2022, shall stand disposed,” the order concluded.

Meanwhile, the candidates of STGT (Selection Test for Graduate Teachers) again met Education Minister Ratan Lal Nath and Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Dev Varma seeking recruitment for all the qualified candidates together on Tuesday.

