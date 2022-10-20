BJP to form govt in Tripura with two-third majority, claims party poll in-charge

Agartala: The BJP will return to power in Tripura with a two third-majority in the 2023 Assembly elections, the state party’s newly-appointed election in-charge Mahesh Singh claimed on Thursday.

In the 2018 polls, the saffron party had bagged 36 seats in 60-member Assembly to unseat the CPI(M) which was ruling the northeastern state for 25 years. The BJP’s ally, the Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura (IPFT), had won eight constituencies.

The BJP is ready for the Assembly elections in Tripura. The party will win the election with a two-third majority, Singh told reporters at the state party headquarters.

Singh had played a key role in the 2016 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh.

Earlier, the senior leader held meetings with the state unit’s office bearers and heads of various frontal organisations.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit Tripura later this month.

BJP coordinator for the northeast, Sambit Patra, is holding political programmes in various districts of Tripura for the past three days.

