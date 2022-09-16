Agartala: In yet another lynching incident in Tripura, one man was lynched in Jirania town on the outskirts of Agartala city to death by a group of irate people suspecting him of being a thief. The person who was killed in the mob violence could not be identified so far, a police official told EastMojo.

“Three persons, who are the main accused, have been arrested in connection with the murder. The investigation about the case is underway,” OC Jirania police station Naru Gopal Deb said.

The arrested persons had been identified as Nandi Debbarma (38), Bishu Debbarma (58) and Dulal Debbarma (38).

According to the police, the victim entered the residence of the accused persons and knocked on the door in the wee hours of Friday.

Bishu Debbarma came out of the house to answer the door. The accused persons alleged that the deceased tried to hit Debbarma, and hearing the hue and cry, all members of the family came out to retaliate. Neighbours, on hearing the commotion, came rushing to the house. The deceased was thrashed by the locals, leading to his death.

“As soon as we received the information, police and fire brigade teams rushed to the spot to rescue the deceased and admit him to the Jirania hospital. He was declared dead by doctors,” Deb added.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, a youth identified as Sirajul Ahmed was similarly attacked by an angry mob of locals in Narsingarh, under the Airport police station area. “I don’t know why people attacked me. The assailants were wielding wooden clubs, fagots and sticks,” said Ahmed.

In recent times, mob attacks on unidentified people have become the norm, as the police department has failed in preventing incidents of thefts and dacoities.

Last week, a suspected bike lifter was arrested from the airport police station area but before he could be brought to the Ramnagar outpost, local people snatched him from the police custody and thrashed him. The victim Sudip Shil, however, was saved due to timely action from the police department.

