Agartala: Hundreds of LGBTQIA+ activists on Monday took to the streets of Agartala city wearing rainbow gears to mark the state’s first queer pride parade.

The Queer Pride Walk was organized by a non-governmental organisation, Swabhiman.

First Queer pride parade in Agartala

Speaking on the issue, the president of the NGO, Sneha Gupta Roy, said, “Pride walks are organized in almost all the major cities and states of the country. However, this is first time such a walk has been held in Tripura. The main motive of the walk is to make society aware of LGBTQ rights.”

Roy said society should learn to accept people as they are. “If someone reveals that he or she is gay or lesbian, society must accept them. It is a fact that in Tripura, the awareness level related to such issues is less. People belonging to the LGBTQ community are trolled, bullied or harassed on moral grounds which should not be the case in a civilized society. Society should broaden vision and accept everyone with a big heart,” Roy said.

She also raised a demand for the setting up of the Transgender Welfare Board in Tripura so that people belonging to such groups feel safer and have the authority for safeguarding their rights.

