Tripura to recruit Special Execs for strengthening police force: CM

Agartala: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha said the state would soon recruit Special Executives to strengthen the police force in the North-eastern state.

The government will appoint Special Executives to give more teeth to the police force apart from filling up posts in the state security forces, he said during his maiden Independence Day speech at the Assam Rifles ground here.

The chief minister also said that the government has already decided to instal 400 CCTV surveillance systems in Agartala and its outskirts.

The Special Executives will be like Special Police Officers (SPOs) who were recruited during the Left rule to assist the state police when insurgency was at its peak in the state in the late 90s, a senior officer said.

Outlining the government’s focus areas, the chief minister said various welfare schemes and development projects have been initiated to ensure the overall development of the state and its people.

Tripura is among the frontrunner states when it comes to the successful implementation of central and state government sponsored schemes as per the Niti Aayog report , he said.

Social pension for the poor will be enhanced to Rs. 2,000 per month from October this year, the chief minister said.

At present, 3.89 lakh selected beneficiaries receive social pension in the state.

As many as 100 government-run schools have been brought under Vidyajyoti’ scheme in which Rs. 500 crore will be invested to create more facilities within next five years , he said.

The Project Mission 100′ of Vidyajyoti schools was launched to improve the quality of school education in the state by converting 100 existing high and higher secondary schools into state-of-the-art facilities. The project stands on three main pillars: augmenting infrastructure, igniting minds, and blooming children.

The chief minister also said, The Agartala-Gangasagar (Bangladesh) railway construction work has been making good progress and it is expected to be completed on the Indian side by June next year.

