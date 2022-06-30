Agartala: Tripura Leader of Opposition Manik Sarkar on Thursday broke his party’s conspicuous silence on the question of a larger opposition front in the run up to 2023 assembly elections to pose a tough challenge to the ruling BJP and said that they had no objections to any such effort given the present state of affairs.

Replying to a query regarding newly-elected Congress MLA Sudip Roy Barman’s call for a united opposition with the sole motive of BJP’s ouster, he said, “If he wants to take the initiative and becomes successful in accomplishing the task, we have no objections. Our party is going for understanding in the Parliament, in other places as well. If someone is eager to take up the issue, we shall also rise above the narrow political thinking.”

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Sarkar’s reply, however, did not specify whether the CPI (M) would be a part of the united opposition front or not.

He said, “In the recently concluded by-elections, the CPI (M) did not win a single seat, but still the attacks are concentrated on the Left workers only. What do all these things indicate? Our idea is clear; if someone comes forward with a proposal, we are not against it.”

The leader of CPIM’s legislature party came down heavily on the role of Tripura police in containing the election-triggered violence that has spread across the state. Sarkar also termed the attitude of DGP Tripura VS Yadav highly “objectionable”.

He said, “The rule of law no longer exists in Tripura. It is a complete jungle raaj. The police should play an impartial role in preventing the prevailing situation, otherwise things might take a terrible shift in the days to come.”

Sarkar was speaking to the media shortly after two delegations of Left legislators met in deputations at the office of Governor and Director General of Police. Governor SN Arya could not meet the opposition MLAs due to his ill health but received the memorandum copies through his secretary.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

“After hearing all our grievances, the Governor, through his secretary, assured us that he would certainly forward the memorandum copies to the state government with necessary directions. Since he has assured us, we shall wait to see what efforts are undertaken from his office. He may be ill, but his office is working as per the norms,” said Sarkar.

The second delegation led by MLA Bhanu Lal Saha met DGP Tripura Police seeking his intervention to stop the brutal attacks on opposition party workers taking place across the state.

Saha said, “During our meeting, the DGP Tripura Police tried to avoid his responsibilities by asking us to file FIRs in the police station concerned. We have informed him how the intensity of the violence only enhances if the victims try to take help from the police. He finally assured us that he would send the list of incidents we have filed with him to the respective police stations.”

Sarkar said, “This attitude of the DGP Tripura is highly objectionable. The Supreme Court has a specific ruling that empowers the police to take suo moto FIRs when it feels that the situation is not favourable for people to lodge an FIR. Today, voters who have shown their courage and voted defying the bulging, angry eyes of the ruling party are at the receiving end of ghastly violence for the crime of exercising their democratic rights.”

Sarkar also appealed to the people to mobilize against these “assailants of democratic rights”. “The way people resisted the unruly miscreants patronized by the ruling BJP could be considered as a silver-lining and we hope the people will continue to combat these elements with the same courage and guts,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The party, in its complaints, mentioned over 150 incidents of violence has taken place within the poll week.

Also read: Tripura: Attacks on party workers continue unabated, says Congress

Trending Stories









