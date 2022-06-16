Agartala: Chairman of TIPRA Pradyot Kishore Debbarman on Wednesday advised the electorate to be vocal for local parties than surrender their fate in the hands of Delhi-based political parties.

In a telephonic message to the voters of Surma Assembly constituency, Debbarman said, “Ever since Tripura became a full-fledged state, you have trusted parties like Congress, CPIM and BJP. But, in all cases the destiny of the state remains dependent on the whims of two three leaders of Delhi. That should not happen again, our people must keep faith in our local parties so that their issues and grievances could be highlighted in appropriate forums.”

Speaking about the TIPRA candidate fielded for Surma, Debbarman said, “Baburam Satnami is one among us. He belonged to the Hindustani community that has less representation at the political level. He is from the SC community and most importantly, he is a victim of the system.

“He is one of the ill-fated 10,323 retrenched teachers. We have fielded him from Surma to raise our demand for a constitutional solution in the state Assembly and also highlight the problems of people living in Surma.”

Blaming the “system” responsible for the growing disparity between rural and urban areas of the state, he said that this system needs to be changed and it is possible through a transformation in the political choices people make.

“The system is flawed. Our party does not differentiate between people on the basis of caste, creed and religion. We speak for equality. We have to ask tough questions. The schools in rural Tripura are closed while in Agartala schools are full of students. The roads in urban areas are more than good while in rural areas road connectivity is poor. We should hold the rulers accountable otherwise things will never change,” Debbarman added.

He was supposed to address a public rally at Surma on Wednesday but due to extreme weather conditions he failed to return from Shillong.

Deputy Chief Executive Member of TTAADC Animesh Debbarma attended the program along with Tripura Democratic Front (alliance partner of TIPRA) President Pujan Biswas.

Addressing the rally, Debbarma urged the voters to exercise their franchise without any influence.

“In urban body polls, BJP backed miscreants looted your votes, this time we are not going to let that happen. If BJP backed miscreants try to create problems in polling stations, they will certainly face resistance,” said Debbarma.

