Agartala: In the backdrop of the by-polls in four Assembly constituencies in Tripura, the ruling BJP is going all guns blazing in giving final shape to its poll strategy, assigning specific roles to its workers so that the party could carry forward its winning streak successfully in the by-elections.

Newly appointed in-charge for the by-elections Kailash Vijayvargiya arrived in Agartala on Thursday to discharge the assigned task. Soon after his arrival, a marathon meeting of party top brass was held in the city.

The senior leaders exchanged his views with the leaders of poll-bound constituencies in pursuit of framing a well-thought-out electioneering strategy.

Party insiders said that all the senior leaders have laid emphasis on booth management.

“BJP National President JP Nadda has categorically said that to win elections, the party must win booths in the first place. Victory and defeat depends on how well choreographed the booths are. All the senior leaders are of the opinion that the booth committees need to be revitalized and in some cases reconstituted for better results,” a party source said on the condition of anonymity.

The party sources also said that the booths have been classified into different categories to prepare an initial blueprint.

“The booths have been classified into three categories–A, B and C. These classifications are made out of the party’s strength. The booths that are easy to win have been kept in category A, the booths where chances are 50/50 are marked as category B and hostile booths are categorized as C. Based on the categories of the booths, task forces will be formed and subsequently they will be pressed into action,” said the source.

Apart from that, the central leaders have also asked the state leadership to streamline the party’s command structure to ease the polls management.

“From the party state president to Pristhapramukhs, the whole party mechanism will be brought into a single-window command mode. All the party leaders have been advised to hold meetings in their areas and make the foot soldiers aware of the party’s poll strategy,” said sources.

