IIT Guwahati-incubated startup Quant Solar pioneers 'Floating' solar technology

Guwahati: Quant Solar Technologies, an IIT Guwahati-incubated clean-tech startup, has pioneered ‘Floating’ solar technology in India, conserving water bodies and reducing evaporation loss by up to 70%. Floating solar plants are gaining prominence as the third pillar of solar installations, complementing the well-established domains of Rooftop solar and Ground Mounted solar.
As a key player in the clean-tech revolution, Quant Solar seamlessly integrated floating solar plants into reservoirs, contributing to national solar goals with zero environmental footprint. Co-Founders Pankaj Kumar and Siddhant Agarwal highlighted the startup’s focus on both clean energy and water conservation.
Collaborating with the consortium led by DNV in the Netherlands, Quant Solar is recognised for its groundbreaking technology. Prof. Senthilmurugan Subbiah, Chairperson of IITG-TIC, credits IIT Guwahati’s collaborative environment for nurturing such innovations.
Quant Solar has delivered India’s first 2 MW Floating solar plant and one of the world’s largest 36 MW Floating solar plants for NTPC. The ongoing incubation journey at IIT Guwahati reflects Quant Solar’s commitment to continuous innovation in advanced clean-tech technologies.
