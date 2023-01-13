This is an exciting week for all the English Premier League (EPL) fans as Manchester United will take on Manchester City in the Manchester Derby. Also Chelsea, who didn’t have a great start to the New Year would like to change that when they face Fulham this week.

Here is the full schedule of the EPL this week:

English Premier League fixture this week

Fulham vs Chelsea: January 14, 1.30 AM (IST)

Aston Villa vs Leads United: January 14, 1.30 AM (IST)

Manchester City vs Manchester United: January 14, 6 PM (IST)

Wolves vs Westham: January 14, 8.30 PM (IST)

Nottm Forest vs Leicester City: January 14, 8.30 PM (IST)

Brighton vs Liverpool: January 14, 8.30 PM (IST)

Everton vs Southampton: January 14, 8.30 PM (IST)

Brenton vs Bournemouth: January 14, 11 PM (IST)

Chelsea vs Crystal Palace: January 15, 7.30 PM (IST)

Newcastle vs Fulham: January 15, 7.30 PM (IST)

Tottenham vs Arsenal: January 15, 11 PM (IST)

Betting Predictions for the English Premier League Matches this week

Fulham vs Chelsea: 23/20

Aston Villa vs Leads United: 13/5

Manchester City vs Manchester United: 25/21

Wolves vs Westham: 23/10

Nottm Forest vs Leicester City: 15/20

Brighton vs Liverpool: 6/10

Everton vs Southampton: 14/1

Brenton vs Bournemouth: 4/5

Chelsea vs Crystal Palace: 13/5

Newcastle vs Fulham: 8/11

Tottenham vs Arsenal: 11/10

Where to watch English Premier League matches

You can watch the English Premier League matches live on the Star Sports Network (Star Sports and Star Sports Select). If you want to stream the EPL matches, you can do it on Disney+ Hotstar and JioTV.

