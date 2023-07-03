Gangtok: The Joint Action Council passed a resolution declining the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in Sikkim, terming it “neither necessary nor desirable in the context of Sikkim.

On Sunday, a symposium organised by the JAC saw several political parties, organisations and individuals deliberate at length about the UCC.

“A resolution was passed in the light of Article 371F and other prevailing customary laws of various communities of Sikkim. The UCC is neither necessary nor desirable in the context of Sikkim. We have special protection under the Indian Constitution’s Article 371F, which safeguards all the laws imposed before 16 May 1975, whatever the laws: criminal, civil, or customary laws. Every law is being safeguarded and we don’t want to touch upon such laws or disturb such laws to safeguard the sanctity of constitutional rights of people of Sikkim,” said JAC Vice President Passang Sherpa.

Talking about the state government’s silence on the UCC, Sherpa said, “The state government is mute, deaf and dumb. This is not the first issue. They were deaf and dumb during the Citizenship Amendment Act, the One Nation One Ration Card or when the parliament passed the Finance Bill earlier this year. On UCC also, unfortunately, they are mute. There are protests going on in several states against the UCC. Rather than taking the route of protest, we brought people together to deliberate through the symposium.”

When asked whether the Law Commission of India would accept the resolution in the absence of the state government passing the resolution, Sherpa stated, “Currently, the Law Commission of India has invited suggestions from the general public, we will be submitting the resolution passed today to the Law Commission of India. Even an individual’s viewpoint is accepted by the Law Commission. Today, we had 50 per cent of political parties in attendance. Major organisations vocal on Sikkimese rights, and the Joint Action Council serving as an umbrella organisation for all Sikkimese people, passed the resolution. There is a lack of awareness among Sikkimese people. Political parties are unaware of such a crucial issue. Hence, we are just trying to be the voice of the common people and raising our concern at the appropriate forum.”

