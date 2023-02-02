'Immigrant' row: Now, Sikkim health minister MK Sharma resigns

Gangtok: The ruling Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) government faced a major jolt on Thursday when it’s cabinet minister for Health and Family Welfare Department MK Sharma tendered his resignation over the much debated and disputed ‘immigrant row’.

Sharma, elected from the Singtam Khamdong constituency in East Sikkim, was serving as the Health Minister since May 2019.

In his resignation letter submitted to Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Golay, Sharma wrote, “In view of the Honourable Supreme Court’s verdict dated January 13, 2023 on Writ Petition 59 of 2013, the State government has not taken the sentiments of the Sikkimese people seriously and I feel it is not necessary to remain in State Cabinet further. Hence I submit this resignation with immediate effect.”

Sharma, a doctor-turned-politician, had contested in two elections from the SKM party – once in 2014, when he lost from the Khamdong Singtam constituency in East Sikkim, and then in 2019, when he won from the same constituency.

