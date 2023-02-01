Now, Sikkim CM blames Chamling for taking old settlers' issue to SC

Gangtok: Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Golay has criticized the Sikkim Democratic Front and former Chief Minister Pawan Kumar Chamling for not addressing the ‘immigrant’ tag issue during 25 years of Chamling’s governance.

Golay announced that a review petition would be filed within the next 2 to 3 days. However, he accused Chamling and the SDF of taking the issue of old settlers to the Supreme Court.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

“The current case and verdict in question were not filed during our government’s tenure. It was initiated during the SDF government’s term and they allowed the petitioners of old settlers to take legal action. They failed to find a political solution, hence the matter was taken to the Supreme Court,” said Golay.

Golay also highlighted a similar situation in the 1990s involving former legislator RC Poudyal and bill number 79. He stated that for the past 25 years, the SDF and former Chief Minister Pawan Kumar Chamling did not take any steps to review or remove the immigrant tag.

Golay assured that a review petition would be filed and that he had discussed the matter with Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju.

“We have taken all necessary steps to file a review petition in the Supreme Court. I personally spoke with Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju about the issue and he assured us of support. He also mentioned that the Union Government will file another review petition. We will be filing the review petition within the next two to three days and we will hire the best lawyers available,” said Golay.

Also Read | Sikkim: Additional AG Sudesh Joshi resigns amid ‘foreigner’ row

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









