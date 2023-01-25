Sikkim welcomes reality show winning singer Jetshen Dohna Lama

Rangpo (Sikkim): Nine-year-old Jetshen Dohna Lama, the winner of the singing reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Little Champs, was accorded a grand welcome upon her return to her home state of Sikkim on Wednesday.

Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang and others came down to Rangpo town along the West Bengal border to receive her.

She is the first singer from the Himalayan state to have won a singing reality show on national television.

Jetshen was accompanied by her father Roshan and mother Unish. They whole-heartedly thanked people from across the region for voting for their daughter.

“Nine-year-old Jetshen Dohna Lama from Pakyong district has won the hearts of millions of people and established a mark on the Indian music industry.

“We as a state are proud that such a significant award has come our way and we thank Jetshen’s parents for their dedication,” the chief minister said at the reception function.

He said Sikkim has tremendous potential in performing arts and crafts, and Jetshen’s achievement will act as an inspiration for many others from the state to follow their dreams.

Jetshen, while speaking to reporters, said she was proud to have brought laurels to the state.

“The five months spent in Mumbai were some of the most testing times for me but the encouragement and support from the family and everyone who voted for me gave me the courage to perform even better,” she said.

Jetshen said she would now concentrate on her studies, which she has missed for a long period of time, and that she missed playing with her siblings.

