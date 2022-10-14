Guwahati: Sikkim has retained its position as the best-governed small state in India as per the 7th edition of Public Affairs Index, 2022 prepared by the Public Affairs Centre (PAC), a Bengaluru non-profit think tank.

Haryana, on the other hand, has been adjudged the best-governed state among large states.

“The tenor of tweets -negative or positive- and the prevailing public sentiment in states were analysed using a range of Natural Language Processing algorithms,” PAC researcher Nidhi Sharma said while laying out the criteria considered for choosing the winners during a ceremony held on Friday.

G Gurucharan, Director of Public Affairs Centre, said, “PAI 2022 makes a paradigmatic shift in its approach adopting the constitutionally mandated framework of the roles and responsibilities of the states in India as the basis to assess the quality and adequacy of their governance performance during 2021-2022.”

The index, in addition to analysing governance performance using the three pillars of equity, growth, and sustainability, assesses the implementation of five centrally-sponsored schemes.

The institute conducts research activities in two major fields namely public policy and participatory governance. The states are classified into two categories – large and small – using populations as the criteria.

