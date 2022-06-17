Sikkim records 632.5 mm rain in June so far, highest in a decade

Gangtok: It’s been 17 days since the Sikkimese people last saw clear skies. The monsoon arrived in the state on June 3, and the rainfall so far this June has been unprecedented. The Indian Meteorological Department’s subsidiary here in Gangtok said June 1 to June 16 had the highest amount of rainfall this decade.

In the 16 days of this month, Sikkim has already received 632.5 mm rainfall – the highest in the past decade. Before this, the most rain the state had received was 502 mm rainfall in 2015. In 2021, in the same period, Sikkim received 486.6 mm rainfall.

North and East Sikkim are the two places that receive the highest rainfall in the state. North Sikkim has been receiving warning for heavy to very heavy rainfall almost every day over the past 15 days. The meteorological department maintains that almost 75 per cent of the state has been receiving continuous rain every day for the past 15 days.

Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) Director Gopinath Raha, speaking with EastMojo, shared, “Sikkim received more rainfall during the break monsoon season, when it gets more on the foothills of the Himalayas. This generally occurs in July, but this year, it has happened in June itself. The trough of low pressure is persistent in the region of Sikkim and North Bengal this time. The low pressure travels from North West India towards North East India.”

Furthermore, Raha suggested, “The motion incursion in the Bay of Bengal is another reason for rainfall of unprecedented manner in the region currently. It is uncommon; and almost 75 per cent of Sikkim has received rainfall in the 15-day period. We have issued a warning even today with heavy to very heavy rainfall possible in East and North Sikkim with the North being warned of flash floods. A warning has been issued for both North and East Sikkim for landslides as well. West and South are also witnessing a very wet spell, however, the warning issued there is for heavy rainfall.”

Raha, who sounded optimistic on rainfall subsiding, shared, “This low pressure effect will carry on till June 20, following which the rainfall will continue but not in the manner as it is occurring currently”.

The State has been reporting of landslides, road blockages and even a few deaths over the past week on a regular basis.

