A glimpse of Majuli, the cultural hub of Assam

Guwahati: Majuli also known as the Satra Nagari (the city of Satras), with its unique identity is a pristine land where diverse ethnic communities co-exist in harmony, and is known as the cultural capital of Assam. It is at the same time the centre of spirituality and Sattriya culture, and also the land of colourful traditions of the riverine communities.

Majuli has a very long tradition of festivals. Every year the festivals usually start in the first half of November. The major festivals of Majuli include Raas Leela, Paalnaam, Bhaona Samaroh, Shankar Utsav, Majuli Mahotsav, Ali Ai Ligang, Po’rag, etc.

Along with these festivals, a few other festivals like the Majuli Music Festival, Mongeet, etc. started in 2019.

Most of these festivals in Majuli have traditionally been celebrated by the locals. During this time many locals, as well as foreign tourists, visit Majuli to enjoy these festivals.

Music is an integral part of these festivals. In a way, music can be said as the identity of these festivals. The way ‘Bihugeet’ is synonymous with ‘Bihu’, the same can be said with ‘Raasgeet’ for ‘Raas Leela’, ‘Naam Ghosa’ for ‘Palnaam’, ‘Oinitom’ for ‘Ali Ai Ligang’ and ‘Po’rag’.

While some of these spiritual and traditional folk songs were written, most of them are passed on by oral tradition from one generation to the next. ‘Borgeet’, ‘Naam Ghosa’ etc. were written by the two Vaishnav saints Sankardev and Madhavdev. ‘Oinitom’, ‘Husori’, ‘Kabaan’, and other folk songs are passed down orally. Later, the Satradhikars and Bhakats (monks) played a significant role in preserving the spiritual songs and the Vaishnavite culture. Apart from them, local cultural organisations, cultural groups, and concerned citizens have also contributed to preserving and promoting these traditional songs and music.

The Sattriya Nritya is considered a major classical dance form in India. The practice of this dance form is not only limited to the Satras, one can see it in every corner of Majuli. In addition to this, the folk music and folk dance of different ethnic communities can be seen in their respective areas. These are showcased at the festival.

