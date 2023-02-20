Guwahati: While an earthquake of 3.8 magnitude hit Arunachal Pradesh on Sunday, Manipur was shaken by one of 3.6 magnitude on Monday.
A report by the National Center for Seismology stated that the epicentre of the earthquake in Arunachal Pradesh, recorded at 12:12 pm on Sunday, lay in West Kameng district at a depth of 10 km. Meanwhile, the latest earthquake to strike Manipur on Monday was recorded at 5:49 pm with its epicenter in Tamenglong, again at a depth of 10 km.
Meanwhile, experts have said that micro tremors have been helping release tectonic stress and protecting India from a devastating event, adding that India was well-prepared to deal with the fallout of large-scale earthquakes as it has a dedicated, well-equipped and trained force in the form of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF).
“It is not necessary that an earthquake of magnitude of 7 and above will cause massive damage in the Himalayas. However, if we take the worst-case scenario, an earthquake of this magnitude will lead to massive landslides, damage to roads, villages, flash floods etc. The effect on the urban areas will depend on the epicentre of the earthquake. It depends on which direction the ripples travel,” said Major General Manoj Kumar Bindal, former executive director at National Institute of Disaster Management, Ministry of Home Affairs.
“So, a lot of simulation is being done and models being made and land use planning is being done accordingly. The problem comes when someone doesn’t follow the plans,” he added.
While there was no immediate report of casualties, injury or damage to property, it is to be noted that Northeast India is located at an officially proclaimed high seismic zone, and reports of minor earthquakes from various northeastern states are frequent.
However it might be noted that the frequency of earthquakes in the region has been increasing, indicating a need for general awareness about disaster relief and rescue operations.
Last week, three earthquakes were reported from Assam and Meghalaya, one of which measured 3.9 magnitude and had the East Khasi Hills as its epicentre.
