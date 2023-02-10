New Delhi: The North East Institute of Fashion Technology (NEIFT) is organising the 16th edition of the ‘Celebrating North East’ festival to celebrate its vibrant textiles, music, dance, and culture.

The festival will be held at New Motibagh Club, Chanakyapuri, New Delhi from 17th to 19th February.

After the grand success of the 15th edition of the festival, which took place at the Federal property: Ronald Reagan International Building & Trade Centre in Washington D.C., United States, NEIFT promises to make the Delhi edition bigger and more colorful.

The 16th edition will be inaugurated by Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways & Ayush Sarbananda Sonowal along with Union Minister of State for Textiles and Railways Darshana Jardosh in the presence of ambassadors, diplomats, and Member of Parliaments, among others.

NEIFT has been organizing each edition every year in New Delhi and the cultural connoisseurs of the capital wait eagerly to get a glimpse of the North East in Delhi NCR.

Even during the insurgence of COVID-19, NEIFT, with meticulous planning and support from the government and well-wishers, held the festival at Gurugram and Chanakyapuri with all the Covid restrictions and protocols being maintained.

And to take the festival to a global audience, the last Edition was held in Washington D.C.

CEO of NEIFT and the curator of ‘Celebrating North East’ Vikram Rai Medhi said, “Our festival from the beginning was curated to create a bridge of understanding, exploring new possibilities and finding newer platforms for the potential, talented youth coming from different parts of the North East. We primarily being a fashion institute want to give an international opportunity to the immensely talented fashion and textile designers from the 8 states. Today, I am proud to say that through our festival, designers from the NER have found new markets and also tied up hands with national houses to source NER sustainable textiles for design and product diversify initiatives.”

The 16th edition will witness dance performances by various known artistes like Marami Medhi, Meghranjani Medhi among others and singers like Zublee Baruah, John Oinam will perform with their complete bands.

To create a vision of the North East artistes and North India artistes, the famous Nizami Bandhu will perform live at the festival.

The high point of ‘Celebrating North East’ always has been the top-of-the-line fashion shows and this edition will witness 16 designers from NER and 36 top models will walk the longest runway one sees in this kind of festival. In fact, the long runways/ramp is a signature trademark of Celebrating North East in each edition.

“We believe in a serious fashion and the collections worn by the models should walk through the buyers and media so that they can see and understand the fall of the fabric, the story of the outfit, and the accessories from a close distance. This creates the right business environment for the designers and the buyers,” added Vikram Rai Medhi.

