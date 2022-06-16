Already battling heavy rains, flash floods, landslides and more calamity over the past week, all of Northeast India is likely to see more inclement weather in the coming days, the weatherman has said.

The Indian Meteorological Department has forecast extremely heavy rains over parts of Assam, Meghalaya, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim. They also predict heavy rains over other parts of the Northeast, including Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura.

“Widespread thundershowers with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely over northeast India and adjoining Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim during next 5 days. Isolated extremely heavy rainfall also likely over Assam & Meghalaya during 16th -18th June; over Arunachal Pradesh on 16th and over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim on 16 th & 17th June, 2022,” the IMD said in a press release on June 16.

The IMD also said heavy showers will lash Gangetic West Bengal and Jharkhand.

According to data, Assam received 192.6 mm of rainfall in the last week ending Wednesday against a normal average of 96.1 mm this time of the year – recording about 100% above normal rainfall.

Incessant rains have wreaked havoc in various parts of Assam, with several regions in lower and central Assam on high alert. Hojai district in Central Assam is on alert after water levels in the Kopili river rose significantly in the past 24 hours, especially after water was released from a dam in the hill region of Karbi Anglong. The authorities have issued an alert across various districts and have strictly advised people to not venture out unless necessary.

The situation in Meghalaya seems to be worsening too, with road services snapped in various places due to landslides.

Sohra, also known as Cherrapunji—one of the wettest places in the world—recorded a massive 811.6 mm of rainfall in 24 hours ending 8:30 am on June 15, the highest in June since 1995.

Cherrapunji has recorded more than 750 mm of precipitation on a June day on 10 occasions since the IMD started keeping records, the IMD data showed.

Fresh spell of heavy rains in rest of Meghalaya, Mizoram and Tripura has caused several landslides on National Highway 06 near Meghalaya’s Lumshnong area that connects Tripura and Mizoram with the rest of the country.

Massive crisis of essential supplies is also likely to hit several Northeastern states, including Tripura, Meghalaya, Assam, Arunachal and Mizoram.

