Guwahati: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday predicted spell of intense rainfall over Northeast till June 17.

The IMD stated that the current spell of intense rainfall is likely to continue over Northeast India and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim during next 5 days.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

See more Current spell of intense rainfall likely to continue over Northeast India and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim during next 5 days. pic.twitter.com/QUSiZmQ98f — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) June 13, 2022

Several places in Assam and Meghalaya are already receiving extremely heavy rainfall. The IMD has also issued an orange alert for Arunachal Pradesh till June 17.

Heavy rain with daily rainfall of 150-200 mm across Northeast India has been predicted in this period. It may amount to even 500 mm, posing flooding threats and landslides over the regions.

As per the weather forecast, extremely heavy rain is expected over parts of Assam and Meghalaya, very heavy rain over parts of Arunachal Pradesh and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim in the next 24 hours. Fairly widespread rain with thunderstorms is likely over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura.

On June 15, extremely heavy rain is expected over parts of Arunachal Pradesh and Assam and Meghalaya, while widespread rain with thunderstorms are likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura.

Meanwhile, taking to twitter, Special DGP Law and Order has requested residents of Guwahati to restrict road journey to essential only for June 14th, 15th and 16th.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

See more HEAVY RAINFALL WARNING FOR GUWAHATI for June 14th, 15th & 16th 2022. Please restrict road journey to essential only during these three days. pic.twitter.com/fkxIkYpCcM — GP Singh (@gpsinghips) June 14, 2022

Also read: Arunachal: APCC protests misuse of ED by BJP govt

Trending Stories









